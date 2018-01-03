Russia invites Iranian wrestlers to Ivan Poddubny Cup

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – The Russian Wrestling Federation, in an official letter, has invited Iran’s national Greco-Roman squad to take part at an international tournament dubbed ‘Ivan Poddubny’.

The sportive event, which marks the most reputable annual Greco-Roman wrestling tournament in Russia, will kick off on January 18 in Krasnodar and will conclude three days afterwards on January 21, 2018.

The international tournament is held annually in honor of Ivan Maximovich Poddubny, a professional wrestler from the Russian Empire and later the Soviet Union. Called the ‘Champion of Champions’, wrestler Ivan Poddubny first won the title of World Champion in French Wrestling (now called Greco-Roman) in 1905 at the age of 34 and held onto it for more than three decades. He only left the wrestling mat when he was in his 80s. Although he lost occasional matches, he never lost one tournament.

Also in January, Iranian city of Mahshahr will play host to Takhti Cup. Accordingly, The International Senior Free style, Greco-Roman and Pahlavani wrestling Tournament (Takhti Cup) will be held on January 25-26 in Bandar-e Mahshahr in Khuzestan Province.

The tournament is an important annual wrestling event in Iran, held in the memory of the late legendry Iranian wrestler Gholamreza Takhti.

Takhti, the most famous wrestler in the Iranian history, claimed the gold medal in Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games and won two silver medals in 1952 Helsinki and 1960 Rome Olympic Games. He passed away on January 7, 1968.

HA/4190054