World vice-champion wrestler quits Takhti Cup

The International Senior Free style, Greco-Roman and Pahlavani wrestling Tournament (Takhti Cup) will be held on January 14-15, 2016 at the 12,000-seat hall of the Azadi Sports Complex.

In a letter to the technical council of the tournament, Masoud Esmaeilpour has announced lack of readiness to participate in Takhti international competition due to injury and severe pain in left groin area.

The technical staff had earlier approved of Esmaeilpour’s request to compete in 61kg weight category and the case of his injury will be reviewed and evaluated by the team’s technical council before reaching a final decision given that 61kg and 70kg are non-Olympic weight categories.

Currently, after the initial recognition of Esmaeilpour’s status in 61 kg, the wrestler’s medical records have been referred to the Wrestling Federation’s Medical Committee for review and comment.

HA/3023925