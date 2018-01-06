UNSC meeting on protests Trump’s ‘foreign policy blunder’

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s FM Zarif said the call for a UN Security Council meeting on the country’s recent protests against economic woes was another foreign policy blunder of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The UNSC rebuffed the US' naked attempt to hijack its mandate,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday, adding “majority emphasized the need to fully implement the JCPOA and to refrain from interfering in internal affairs of others.”

“Another F[oreign] P[olicy] blunder for the Trump administration,” Zarif said, while linking to the statement of Iran’s Ambassador to the UN, Gholamali Khoshroo, in which he slammed US for having abused its power as a permanent member of the United Nations by calling for the Friday UNSC meeting on Iran’s protests.

Meanwhile, Russia's envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia echoed Moscow’s official stance by condemning US’ move and stressing that his country does not “want to get involved in destabilizing Iran or any other country."

He also reminded Washington of its own history of cracking down on protests.

It is believed that the US call to support the anti-government protesters in Iran is another attempt to dismantle the landmark nuclear deal that was struck between Iran and the P5+1 in 2015.

