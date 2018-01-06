All member states back stability in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The President of the UN Security Council, Kairat Umarov, said Fri. that all member states present at the UNSC meeting on Iran supported stability in the Islamic Republic and the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a UNSC meeting on the situation in Iran, Kairat Umarov, Ambassador to the Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations and the president of the Security Council for the month of January, said that every member present at the meeting “supports and understands the importance of stability in Iran and the Middle East by reducing violence and preventing the emergence of new tensions.”

In his national capacity, he went on to add, “Kazakhstan is interested in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Iran…guided by democratic principles and the rule of law.”

The UNSC president further voiced hope that "the internal situation in Iran will be settled soon and will not impact the normal life of Iranian people."

US called for a UN Security Council meeting on Iran's recent protests against economic problems, which was held on Friday without any conclusion. The issue was recognized as Iran’s domestic affairs, and irrelevant to regional or international security.

Foreign Minister Zarif called “the US' naked attempt to hijack” the UNSC mandate another example of Donald Trump’s "foreign policy blunder."

It is believed that Washington’s support for the protests in Iran is another attempt by the US to dismantle the landmark nuclear deal that was struck between Iran and the P5+1 in 2015.

