'Bad taste' to drag political disputes into current protests

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The Iranian Leader’s Aide on International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, said Wed. that it is extremely in bad taste to drag political disputes into the recent protests across the country over economic woes.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remark in a conference in Qom on Wednesday, while referring to the protests that erupted in several cities across Iran on Thursday mostly over economic issues.

The senior official blamed the US and Israeli regime for the recent unrest in the country, saying “before the start of the protests, a number of infiltrators set fire to some hussainias and the flag of the Islamic Republic. But of course a part of the protests is about public demands and their rights, therefore we are asking the government to spare no efforts in meeting the demands of the people.”

Velayati also stressed that the enemy has openly come to the battlefield, warning that once they infiltrate the country, they will not stop at any crimes.

He went on to highlight Iran’s support for the resistance in Iraq and Syria as a strategic measure for defending our country’s borders, adding “today, the US and Zionist regime are present all across the region to strike a blow against the Islamic establishment, and as such, it is unavoidable for us to start the fight on their side before ISIL terrorists could cross into ours.”

Velayati further hailed the recent shift of Turkey’s policies towards those adopted by Iran, adding “Yemen for Saudis will become Vietnam for the Americans. If they do not put an end to the war, they will be doomed to failure.”

