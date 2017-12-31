Saffron separator developed using image processing technology

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iranian researchers have invented a new saffron separation device using image processing technology that can speed up the process of separation and reduce contamination.

Mehrdad Karami, who has led the team of Iranian researchers to produce the device, told Mehr News correspondent that "nowadays, more than 90% of the global production of saffron belongs to Iran; the separation of the components of saffron flower is of great importance.”

He said “the process of separating saffron stigmas has been done manually so far in almost all of the world,” reminding “clearing the stigmas of saffron is time-consuming and difficult.”

Karami added "there have been many attempts so far to solve the problem, but the provided solutions have proven to be flawed.”

He, who is also a winner of annual Kharazmi Festival for young researchers in Iran, added that they focused on separating the saffron segments in an easier way using image processing."

According to Karami, they had studied all the shortcomings of previous devices and they had tried many ways to produce their own product which is free from any defects.

He said that the device would allow the automatic processing of saffron stigmas at a high speed.

The researcher added “saffron stigmas are put in the device by the user and then they are cut by the cutting machine using the technology of vision processing inside the machine, after that the saffron components are separated.

According to him, a robot will inside the machine will sort the components of the flower into the machine and separating process takes place as the final stage.

Pointing out that the tedious job of separating saffron stigmas is done automatically using this device, he noted “when you manually separate the saffron, contamination problems arise which make the product useless for export, but using this machine, the problem of contamination is solved.”

"This machine can separate at least 200 kilograms of saffron per day," said Karami, stating that the machine's industrial prototype has been manufactured by them.

KI/4186836