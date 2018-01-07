Iraq bans import of some Iranian crops

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The head of the national union of Iran’s agricultural Products reported that Iraq continues to ban the import of some crops from Iran, stressing the need for economic diplomacy to resolve the issue.

Seyed Reza Nourani told Mehr News Agency on Sunday “the Iraqi government has now banned the entry of some Iranian crops including lettuce, turnips, beets, cabbage and cauliflower into its country,” adding that the ban has been in place since last week.

Referring to the fact that this is not the first time the Iraqi government bans crops import from Iran, he added "the Iraqi government has previously banned importing some other products from Iran including watermelons, potatoes, apples, tomatoes, and so on.”

Nourian stressed the need for resolving the issue saying “unfortunately, we are always faced with a new issue in our trade with Iraq,” adding that the Iraqi government has not elaborated on the ban yet.

He pointed out that these bans have so far hurt the Iranian farmers severely.

In response to a question regarding the extent of Iran’s agricultural export to Iraq, the head of the national union of Iran’s agricultural products said that Iraq is one of major markets for Iranian crops while he stressed that Iraq cannot easily replace Iran with another country in securing its agricultural products.

