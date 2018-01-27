Enemies magnifying recent riots: intel. min.

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Referring to the recent unrest in some parts of Iran, Minister of Intelligence said, “Even though such events are not deep-rooted, the enemy has been magnifying them to show that such issues are widespread in Iran.”

According to Sistan and Baluchistan Province’s Public Relations Office, Hojjatoleslam Sayed Mahmoud Alavi attended a meeting of Sistan and Baluchistan Administrative Council on Saturday. At the meeting, he said that the Iranian officials’ primary duty has been to treat the people fairly and justly, and to enable them to run their own lives as part of the doctrine that such an approach would help resolve many of the people’s problems.

Stressing that Iran’s establishment is geared towards enabling the people to run their own affairs and that the people are quite capable of resolving major problems such as unemployment, he said, “Even though such events are not deep-rooted, the enemy has been magnifying them to show that such issues are widespread in Iran. Islamic Republic of Iran was able neutralize the enemy’s plots within four or five days. The enemy wants to tie all of Iran’s resources into resolving domestic differences.”

