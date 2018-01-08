Iran's amb. urges Reza Pahlavi to clarify family affairs

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to London Hamid Baeedinejad said that Reza Pahlavi, the son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi who was deposed in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, must manage his own family affairs and answer questions about suicides in his family, instead of trying to organize political activities.

Iranian Ambassador to Britain Hamid Baeedinejad published a text in his Telegram Page titled “Iranian opposition and Reza Pahlavi’s enactment of the role of patriarch”.

“Following public protests in various cities in Iran during which people voiced their economic, social demands, there were certain elements who abused the situation and resorted to violence which both infuriated the people who were protesting and angered the followers of the system. Under these circumstances, the opposition groups abroad developed their activities more than ever and expressed solidarity and support with the seekers of violence,” the text reads.

Baeedinejad discusses the slogans shouted by some protesters and says“Reza Pahlavi was overexcited after hearing such slogans and, due to his lack of understanding of the conditions in Iran, asked the US to marshal all its forces and support the protests in the country.”

“Reza Pahlavi has failed to manage the affairs of his own family and faces serious allegations that have scandalized even his staunch followers. His sister’s suicide in a hotel room in London in 2002 and then the suicide of his only brother Alireza in 2011 in Boston, US have raised many questions concerning his family all of which have remained unanswered. The question is that why should two princes who had left Iran with millions of dollars and lived royal lives in Europe and the US commit suicide?” Baeedinejad asks.

According to Baeedinejad, Reza Pahlavi’s financial corruption, his immorality and constant interference in the lives of his siblings led to such difficulties for his family members drove them to commit suicide.

“People close to Pahlavi regime tried to justify Leila Pahlavi’s suicide by saying that he had become addicted as a result of spiritual problems and pressures. No evidence were offered for such claims however. Alireza was a very sociable person according to his friends and was interested in the history of ancient Iran which he studied and researched. Due to his interest in ancient Iran, he was willing to travel to Iran. But he was told that it would be quite contrary to the policies adopted by the royal family and he cannot separate his position as a member of the royal family from his personal life,” Baeedinejad says.

“The most important evidence that could have shed light on the secrets of Alireza Pahlavi’s suicide or murder was the long letter he had written before his death. Many people, such as scholars and members of the royal family believe that if this letter is published it can divulge many of the dark secrets of Pahlavi family. Due to clear reasons, however, Reza Pahlavi has so far refused to publish the letter,” Baeedinejad says on his Telegram page.

Baeedinejad says that Pahlavi family is in a major crisis and adds “Reza Pahlavi exerted such great pressure on his family that his brother and sister could no longer endure the terrible lives imposed on them and chose death instead. Now that two members of the Pahlavi family are dead, the future of this family is vague, a situation which has failed nevertheless to convince Reza Pahlavi to change his approach.”

“Before setting out to organize his political activities, Reza Pahlavi must manage the affairs of his own family and must at least clarify his financial situation and resources that belong to the public. He also has to answer questions about the reasons for the suicide or murder of his siblings. If, however, he fails to clarify such matters, which he will for sure, he has to admit that he cannot assume the role of the opposition.”

BS/4193703