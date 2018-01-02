Jazayeri calls for barricade against enemy’s cyber attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Brigadier General Jazayeri said any inefficiency and weakness in managing cyberspace and protecting it against enemy troops was unforgivable and called for creation of strong fortresses against any possible cyber attack.

Brigadier General Jazayeri, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said authorities and managers who failed to deal with the war launched against the country through virtual space should be held accountable, because, either consciously or not, they remained silent in the face of comprehensive plan of enemies to change beliefs, thoughts and behavior of the nation as well as the structure of the Revolution.

He described it as inappropriate for the Islamic Republic of Iran to face problems through virtual networks; “as such, inefficiencies and weaknesses in major decisions to manage the cyberspace and to protect it against enemy troops are unforgivable moves,” emphasized the commander.

Brig. Gen. Jazayeri later called for creation of strong fortifications against enemies’ infiltration through the virtual space in the shortest possible time.

“In the current situation, urgent and decisive measures should be taken by the relevant agencies to achieve secure and domestic cyberspace,” highlighted the official.

At the end of his remarks, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said caring authorities of the country should never allow the cyber-security situation to return to its previous threatening status.

