Oman opens new university cooperated by 3 Iranian universities

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – At the opening ceremony of Oman’s National University of Science and Technology in Muscat, the officials of new university thanked Iranian officials for helps to set up new academy in Oman.

Oman’s National University of Science and Technology opened in a ceremony attended by Iranian ambassador to and cultural attaché in Oman on Tuesday.

At the opening ceremony held in Hormuz Hotel in Omani capital city of Muscat, the officials of the Oman’s National University of Science and Technology extended gratitude to Iranian Ambassador Nouri Shahroudi and Cultural Attaché Bahman Akbari, for his bold role in the opening of the new university in Oman.

At the event, which was also attended by Omani deputy science minister, the head of the executive council of the university referred to the MoUs signed between the Omani university and three Iranian universities.

Shahid Beheshti University, Tehran University and Iran University are the three Iranian grand academic centers which have agreed to help the Omani new academy.

The new university is comprised of three faculties of engineering, medicine, and pharmaceuticals.

