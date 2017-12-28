Raising hope, assisting development major revolutionary ideals

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani referred to the speech given by the leader of Islamic revolution on Wednesday and stated that the major revolutionary ideals today are removing gaps, raising hope and assisting material and spiritual development of the country.

President Hassan Rouhani called government officials, the elite and the media the real addressees of Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks and asserted “the revolutionary ideals today are removing gaps, raising hope and assisting material and spiritual development of the country.”

“Following the authority established by the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional and international areas, the enemies of the revolution set out to shatter hope for a better future, cause conflicts and undermine the social bases of our system. It is necessary for everyone to be aware of such plots and the elite should do their best to enlighten the society and the youth,” he added.

Rouhani said that national solidarity is necessary for strengthening the inner structure of the system and gathering momentum towards development and said “causing any conflicts between bodies is equal to the magnification of weaknesses and short term problems, bringing despair to the public opinion on the future of the country and moving along the opposition lines and the paths designed by the ill-wishers of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

President Rouhani regarded constructive criticism within the confines of law as a prerequisite to the improvement of processes, bringing about transformation and boosting management dynamism and added “maligning leads to division and there is no doubt that the greatest reason for national authority is ethnic, religious and social solidarity which leads to the realization of revolutionary, national ideals.”

Discussing major economic concerns, president Rouhani said “the government seeks public support, guidance and assistance in order to put into effect the general policies of resilient economy. Focusing on production and employment, we have set as our top priority the economic problems of the public.”

The President of Iran asserted that solving economic problems requires the assistance of bodies and institutions plus realistic expectations and said “decreasing the dependence of the budget on oil, developing economic diplomacy, increasing export and securing production and employment are the five pillars of the economic programs of the government.”

Rouhani expressed his gratitude to the leader for making definitive, unifying remarks and said that the government is after creating opportunities for the expansion of capacities, cooperation among all the forces and refraining from over-politicization and factionalism in economy. He added“we intend to take the major steps in opposing economic corruption and inefficiency through maximum transparency in our budgets and economic affairs. There will no more be any grounds for those accused of corruption and exploiting the resources to hide behind political disputes.”

BS/4185271