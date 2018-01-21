Leader says grounds for hope numerous

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Ayatollah Seyyed Ali khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran sent a message to Iranian documentary film-makers telling that there are countless reasons for being hopeful.

On Thursday January 11, a group of young documentary film makers were received by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A day later, the Iranian Leader issued a message to the film-makers giving them fives pieces of advice.

Here comes the 5 points:

1. Preserve the orientation of the Revolution perfectly. Technical games and professional reputation should not overcome the revolutionary integrity of work. Proudly, in your words and your deeds, show that you believe in the Revolution.

2. The enemy's soft war is based on lies, rumors, censorship, and boycotts; your work of art can bring the evidence to annul the work of the enemy. The history of the last 40 years is full of documents proving the righteousness of the Islamic Republic and the deviation of the enemies.

3. One of the main goals of the enemy is to promote pessimism and disappointment; there is plenty of reasons for hope in the country. Your art can be the source of hope, motivation, movement, and passion, based on the facts.

4. Criticizing documentary films are useful and necessary. The tone of the work must be advisory and solution-wise. In criticism, hostile, anarchist and frustrating tone change the benefit to damage. The language of satire helps to enhance the effectiveness of the work.

5. Consider God's content in things and ask for His help.

YNG/ 4206070