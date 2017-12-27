Parl. passes bill on recognition of al-Quds as Palestine capital

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Iranian lawmakers on Wed. voted with consensus in favor of a bill to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the eternal capital of Palestine, following Trump’s decision to relocate US embassy there.

During an open session of Parliament on Wednesday morning, Iranian lawmakers voted for the general outline and details of a double-emergency bill that called for the attachment of an article to the Islamic Repubilc's law on protecting the rights of the Palestinian people. The bill emphasizes al-Quds as the 'eternal capital' of Palestine.

The general outline of the bill was passed with 198 votes in favor and one in abstention, out of the 226 lawmakers present at the session.

The details of the bill were passed with 207 votes in favor, and no votes against or in abstention out of the 229 lawmakers present.

The move comes amid Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, followed by his announcement to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds. Trump’s Jerusalem decision has come under severe criticism by the international community, including some of Washington’s close allies.

On Dec. 22, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution against US decision by a vote of 128 to 9, with 35 countries abstaining. Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif called the UNGA resolution “a resounding global 'NO' to Trump regime’s thuggish intimidation at UN.”

