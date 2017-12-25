Rouhani announces new cabinet appointments

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani announced his new cabinet appointments on Monday.

The president's new appointments are as follows:

Hosseinali Amiri as Vice-President for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Reza Faraji Dana as Advisor to President in Scientific Affairs , Akbar Torkan as Advisor to President in Coordinating Renovation of Worn-out, Unstable Urban Buildings Affairs, and finally, Val-Muslimin Yunesi, as the Advisor to President in Ethnic Groups and Religious Minorities Affairs.

In his letters of appointment, President Rouani wishes the new officials success in carrying out their responsibilities, serving the Islamic system and the noble people of Iran, upholding the principles of rule of law, moderation.

