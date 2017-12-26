'For Christians, Israel doesn’t exist'

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – In a meeting with Tehran city council member on Monday in Tehran, Sabu Sarkisian said “for Christians, Israel does not exist.”

Zahra Nejadbahram, a member of the City Council of Tehran, went to the Church of the ST. George in Tehran on Monday December 25 to be with Christian citizens in celebrating the birth of Christ and convey the message of Tehran’s mayor.

Sabu Sarkisian the archbishop of St. George Church in Tehran expressed his gratitude for the visit and the message of Tehran’s mayor.

Sarkisian said “we must celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by the next week, while Bethlehem, as the birthplace of Christ, is in unrest.”

He went on to condemn the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US president and said “this [Trump’s action] is not only an action against Palestine, but also is against humanity, Christianity and Christians,” adding “for the Christians there is no government called Israel.”

The Archbishop of Armenian church in Tehran continued that Muslim are not the only ones who are condemning Trump’s move, but all the Christians who believe in the teachings of Jesus are opposed to it.

Zahra Nejadbahram, for her part, thanked the bishop’s stance regarding Palestine and said “we are honored to announce that there are not any differences between Iranian citizens in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

KI/IRN82775511