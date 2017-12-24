Rouhani felicitates Japan’s Abe on Emperor's Birthday

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani has forwarded a message of felicitation to the Prime Minister of Japan on the occasion of the Emperor’s Birthday on Dec. 23.

In his message, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the country celebrates the Emperor’s Birthday, a national holiday which is currently 23 December, as Emperor Akihito was born on that day in 1933.

President Rouhani stressed strong support for mutual efforts between Tehran and Tokyo for further development of relations in various fields and expansion of international cooperation aimed at advancing mutual interests.

He also prayed for the prime minister’s continued health and success, as well as the nation’s felicity and prosperity.

