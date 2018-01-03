Iran, India to implement 10 joint scientific projects

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Iranian scientific attaché in the Indian Subcontinent announced that 10 scientific projects will be implemented between Iran and India for this year.

“The projects will be jointly implemented with the help of Ministries of Science, Research and Technology of Iran and India,” said Mohammad Reza Khalili, the Scientific Attaché of Iran in the Indian Subcontinent, adding “the implementation of this number of scientific projects between the two countries is unprecedented.”

According to him, India’s top educational institutions including technical institutes that have a good position in the world's scientific community, are collaborating with Iranian industrial universities in different scientific, research and educational fields.

Dr. Khalili also said that Iran has a lot of capabilities in nanotechnology, biotechnology and nuclear sciences, while India, in addition to its remarkable technological advances, also enjoys good experiences in commercializing knowledge and technology.

According to Iran’s scientific attaché, the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of Iran and India have recently signed a memorandum of understanding for a workshop on biotechnology.

He added that another Memorandum of Understanding was signed for a joint workshop on IT, which an announcement has been issued since January 1, 2018 calling for joint projects between the institutions and colleges of the two countries.

Dr. Khalili said that the announcement, which will continue until February 15, invites experts and scientists in the fields of biotechnology and water resources management to define joint projects of interest to both countries and submit them to the two ministries for approval and implementation. He went on to add “after the deadline, experts from both countries will hold a meeting in India to review and approve the projects, and of the projects received, 10 ones will be approved and will be implemented with the support of the two countries.”

