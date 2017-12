TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Exports of goods from Iran increased by 6 percent in volume (value in constant prices) in the first half of current Iranian calendar year (began March 21) compared to the similar period a year ago.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has released statistics on the country’s foreign trade volume in the first six months of the present Iranian year according to which goods worth 23.595 billion dollars were imported showing a 15.37% rise as compared to the same time span last year.

Value of non-oil exports, however, stood at 20.544 billion dollars indicating a decline of 3.20 per cent.

In the meantime, the growth rate of exports in the service group was 13.3 percent. As such, services worth 60.474 billion dollars were exported with the highest rate pertaining to technical and engineering services whose figure soared by 20.9 per cent compared to the similar period in the earlier year.

The transit group also enjoyed an upward trend as its exports grew by 23.4.

In the seven-month period, export volume of non-oil products reached 67.443 tons worth 24.260 billion dollars revealing declines of 10.2 and 3.6 per cent in weight and value, respectively.

In the similar period, Iran’s imports went up by 4.9 per cent in volume and 14% in value to reach 18.847 million tons worth 26.920 million dollars.

