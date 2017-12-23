IRGC, Army join hands to safeguard Iran against enemy plots

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Habibollah Sayyari said Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army forces will join their hands together to thwart malicious plots waged against Iran.

Habibollah Sayyari made the remark during a local ceremony on Saturday, noting, “unity and amity are the key to victory, so that all forces in the Army, IRGC, and Law Enforcement Forces should join their hands together to safeguard Iran from enemies’ plots.”

Pointing to the duties and missions of the Army Forces of Islamic Republic of Iran, he reiterated, “defending territorial integrity and safeguarding independence of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the main duty of all walks of life in the country.”

He placed special emphasis on boosting and promoting strength of the Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in successful implementation of its missions, saying, “to safeguard Iran in the face of any threat, we should always showcase our strength in air, land and sea borders appropriately.”

Broadly speaking, effective steps should be taken in order to nip any threat in the bud, he stressed.

Today, enemy has left no stone unturned and tried to tarnish the true image of Islamic Republic of Iran in international arena, he said, adding, “relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, Army Forces will spare no efforts to safeguard Islamic values both in national and international arenas.”

Real Admiral Habibollah Sayyari also called on all responsible bodies including Army Forces, Law Enforcement Forces and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to foil plots waged against Iran.

