Foreign navies' presence creates instability in region

Navy Commander Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks in Venice Regional Seapower Symposium (RSS) for the Navies of the Mediterranean and Black Sea Countries where he was invited to provide the European country with Iran’s experience in ensuring security in high-risk maritime zones, like the Gulf of Aden.

Iran’s navy commander stated “besides establishing sustainable security in the Persian Gulf, the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Oman Sea, Iran’s navy has deployed more than 50 squadrons to the strategic Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb in order to fight theft in a completely independent and internationally cooperative measure.”

“This shows that contrary to what Mr. Trump claims, the Armed Forces of Iran establish international security in the region and are an inseparable part of it. In fact, it is foreign navies who create instability in territorial waters of the region by their unsolicited security measures.”

ZG/ 4118442