TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The white smoke seen over Tehran and surrounding areas this morning was due to a tactical exercise carried out by the Guard Corps’ jets, IRGC Aerospace Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Sepah (IRGC) News, the white smoke seen over the sky of Tehran was due to a tactical exercise carried out by fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force.

The statement added that the tactical exercise was staged at a base intended for IRCG Aerospace Force exercises.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

MS/4195010