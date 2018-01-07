IRGC thanks nation, security forces for defeating enemies

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – In a statement on Sunday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps appreciated the people, the police, intelligence forces, and Basij for defeating the long list of the enemies.

In its statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) express their appreciation to the people, and tens of thousands of Basij members, ministry of intelligence, and the country’s police force for creating an epic in defeating the long list of enemies’ including the US, Britain, Zionist Regime, Saudi regime, the MKO, and Monarchy supporters.

The statement adds “this great epic shows that the glory of the Iranian nation is eternal and its enemies cannot make them give up its ambitions.”

At the end of their statement, the IRGC forces hope that God would bestow a long life full of health and happiness to Iran’s Leader and the great nation of Iran.

KI/4193108