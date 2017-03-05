Iran, Azerbaijan ink 2 MoUs

One agreement was inked between the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIFIU) and the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan for cooperation on prevention of money laundering or any other assets obtained from criminal activities as well as financing of terrorism.

The other MoU was signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and Azerbaijan Railways joint stock company for cooperation on expansion of rail connections between the two countries.

The agreements were signed at the end of a joint meeting between the two countries’ high-ranking delegations in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani and President Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev led a top-ranking economic and opolitical delegation to Tehran this morning and attended a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart to discuss various issues such as development of bilaterall relations, expansion of cooperation and investment, regional issues and the Nagorno-Karabakh ongoing dispute.

