Rostami’s London Olympics bronze to turn into silver

Following a session on Tuesday, the IOC reported that Russia's Apti Aukhadov was stripped of the men's weightlifting silver medal he won in the 85 kg category at the London 2012 Olympics after he tested positive for banned substances in re-tests of samples.

Iran's Kianoush Rostami who won bronze and Egypt's Tarek Abdelazim who finished fourth in that competition could both be upgraded now.

Ukraine's Maksym Mazuryk, who had competed in the men's pole vault event at the London Games, also tested positive for steroids in the re-tests.

Kianoush Rostami won Iran’s first medal of the Rio 2016 Olympics Games in the men's 85-kilogram category and broke his own world record after lifting a total of 396 kilograms.

The IOC stores samples for a decade to test with newer methods or for new substances. The ruling body conducted targeted re-tests before the Rio Olympics.

