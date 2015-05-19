Fighting terrorism needs collective cooperation

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the General Director for Foreign Policy at Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alfredo Labbé Villa.

Iranian diplomat lamented the fact that certain states turned to terrorism as a means to destabilize the regional security after the wave of 'Islamic Awakening' in the Arab world; “such actions have posed great threats to the stability and security of the region,” he said.

He stressed that the fight against terrorism requires the collective cooperation of world countries.

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to the good relations between Iran and Chile, and commended Chile’s positive and balanced position on the issue of Palestine, as well as the situation in Yemen and the ongoing Saudi aggression against the country.

The Chilean official, for his part, said Tehran plays a pivotal role in maintaining stability and security in the region.

He further stressed that Chile believes differences should be settled through peaceful ways and political dialog without resorting to force and violence.