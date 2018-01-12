Amir-Abdollahian highlights Iran's role in fighting terrorism, regional development

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with the former UNGA president where he highlighted the palpable role assumed by the Islamic Republic of Iran in fighting terrorism and contributing to regional development.

Former President of United Nations General Assembly Mogens Lykketoft met with the Iranian Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian where he stressed that the formation and maintenance of stable security in the region requires the recognition of all the influential players in the region.

The former Danish Foreign Minister Mogens Lykketoft pointed to the necessity of substituting political solutions for military ones and highlighted the role assumed by the Islamic Republic of Iran in efficiently bringing peace and stability to the region. He then assessed the support given by Iran to regional peace and its contribution to the establishment of stable security as positive.

The Iranian Parliament’s General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that it is necessary to resolve the regional crises and help bring stable security to it and asserted “Western Asia needs improving political processes, security and stability despite the fact that insecurity stems from abroad.”

He asserted that long-lasting stability and security is a direct result of mutual trust among all the countries in the region and added “the US and Saudi Arabia have always boasted of fighting terrorism and formed overnight coalitions while Iran has exerted real efforts to fight terrorism and help regional development.”

Amir-Abdollahian expressed satisfaction over the fulfillment of political negotiations concerning Syria in Astana and Sochi Talks, adding that “the only way of achieving regional security is concentrating on political solutions. It is essential for the countries that have adopted military solutions to embrace political methods.”

He slammed the policies of the US and the Zionist Regime in supporting terrorist groups in the region and said “the policy pursued by US politicians is to intensify regional crisis and strengthen the Zionist Regime.”

Amir-Abdollahian stressed the necessity of engaging in Parliamentary cooperation and welcomed the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

