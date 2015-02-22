Iran ready to work for peace, stability in Somalia: Deputy FM

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Somalia’s Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Guled Hussein Kassim on Saturday.

Amir-Abdollahian, while condemning the terrorist act on Central Hotel in the heart of Mogadishu in Somalia which claimed lives of dozens of people including a number of Somalian officials, extended condolences to the government and nation of Somalia.

At the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the prime minister of Somalia and the Somali parliament's vote of confidence to the new cabinet, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand ties with Muslim government and people of Somalia in all areas and to establish peace and security in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Iranian diplomat said the Islamic Republic of Iran's strategy toward Africa was clear. “Iran aims at helping African countries to follow the path of development and self-sufficiency in various fields including science and technology.”

Somalian minister of posts and telecommunications who has traveled to Tehran to take part in the NAM ministerial meeting, while hailing hospitality of the Iranian side to develop relations between the two countries particularly in combating extremism, said Somalia, after enduring a long period of war and conflict and with the help of friendly countries, is slowly taking steps towards establishing peace and security.

He added Somalia was the gate for great markets in the region and Iran by taking advantage of the situation could get access to the markets in many of the regional countries.



LR

MNA

END

2502431