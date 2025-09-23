Iranian, European FMs hold meeting in New York

The meeting between Abbas Araghchi and the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, the UK and the High Representative of the EU took place in New York on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a readout of Araghchi's joint meeting with the foreign ministers of three European countries and the European Union's foreign policy chief, saying that "In the meeting, considering the unjustified and illegal action in starting the process of reinstating the lifted Security Council sanctions, some ideas and proposals were put forward for the continuation of diplomacy, and it was decided to continue consultations with all parties involved."

MNA