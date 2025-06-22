Iran launches fresh wave of airstrikes on Israel

20th wave of IRGC attack on Israel's military targets and industries related to the regime has been started.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) says 14 strategic Israeli targets in Haifa and Tel Aviv were hit in the last wave of punitive Iranian strikes, which he called one of the most successful since Iran began pounding the Israeli-occupied territories.

General Mohammad-Ali Na’eeni told Sepah News early on Sunday that Sail Tower in central Haifa, where the offices of AI21 Labs and other military software firms were located, were hit with long-range Qadr-F missiles.

Also hit were the Hadera power plant, Haifa’s oil refinery, Ovda airbase, Israel’s Cyber Command, Kiryat Gat advanced semiconductor industries, and the headquarters of Haifa’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

General Na’eeni explained that ingenious tactics had been used in the choice of weapons, targeting, and the trajectory of missiles and drones in the 18th wave.

He also announced that the 19th wave of the Iranian strikes, which he said had started hours earlier, was going to disrupt the Israeli air defenses. The wave included the launch of offensive and kamikaze drones toward strategic targets in Israel.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began waves of punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting sensitive sites in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other cities, with salvos of missiles and drones. Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles and drones hitting their targets in precision strikes and wreaking mayhem.

Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis spend day and night in underground bomb shelters. Many Israelis are paying large sums of money to smugglers to take them to Greece and Cyprus by boat.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary. Central command has not yet deployed ground or naval forces.

Bending under the Iranian strikes, the Israeli regime has been clamoring to coax the United States into joining the war of aggression on Iran. Ayatollah Khamenei has warned the United States that its potential intervention would bring America “irreparable harm.”