Imam Khomeini demise anniversary live updates

Imam Khomeini (RA) transcended the realm of politics, embodying a spiritual and intellectual identity that profoundly influenced the course of modern Iranian history and the Islamic sphere.

On the 36th anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini, the architect of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, the Iranian nation once again pays tribute to the memory of this great leader.

Each year on June 4th, the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise is commemorated in the Islamic Republic.

Imam Khomeini was the founder of the Islamic Republic and leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which ended autocratic rule.

The main ceremony is held at his mausoleum in southern Tehran and is addressed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with foreign guests in attendance.