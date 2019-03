The Azari cycling team ranked first in the nationwide competitions followed by the runner-up ‘Sarcheshmeh Copper’ of Kerman , south of Iran .

According to the ICF, Sarcheshmeh was selected to compete in another Malaysian event to be held on September 4-14.

The Italian and Turkish cycling federations have sent their invitations, calling for participation of national cyclists of the country in their youth and seniors’ tournaments, said the federation.

KK/SM

End

MNA