Two unknown projectiles struck tanker off Saudi Arabia

UKMTO said the attack took place at 23:47 GMT on Sunday, about 72 nautical miles (133km) east of the Saudi Arabian coastal city of Khafji.
“All crew are accounted for and there is no reported environmental impact at this time,” it added.
MNA
TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Two unknown projectiles have struck the port side of a tanker, the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency says.
UKMTO said the attack took place at 23:47 GMT on Sunday, about 72 nautical miles (133km) east of the Saudi Arabian coastal city of Khafji.
“All crew are accounted for and there is no reported environmental impact at this time,” it added.
MNA
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