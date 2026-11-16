The IRGC Ground Forces' Najaf Ashraf headquarters said troops from the Ansar al-Rasul commando brigade destroyed a PJAK terrorist team on the country's western border.

The statement said a team from the PJAK terrorist group intended to enter Iran and carry out terrorist operations was placed under intelligence surveillance on the western border and was destroyed after clashes with the Iranian forces.

Weapons, equipment and explosives were seized from the group during the operation.

MNA