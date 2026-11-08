The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of a maritime incident involving a bulk carrier and military forces about 18 nautical miles east of Khorfakkan in the United Arab Emirates, in the Gulf of Oman.



The status of the vessel's crew, the extent of damage and any environmental consequences were not known at the time the notice was published.



UKMTO said authorities have been informed and an investigation is ongoing.

It urged ships to follow the latest maritime security information and remain vigilant given developments in the operational situation.



MNA