Saudis launch heavy airstrikes on border villages in Saada

Various areas in the border district of (Shada) Shada’a in Yemen’s Saada province were subjected to artillery attacks by the Saudi regime, Al-Masirah reported.

According to this report, residential villages in the "Al-Thabit" area, located in the border district of "Qatabir," also came under the heavy airstrikes of Saudi regime.

Early on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s fighter jets also targeted “Al Maqatirah” and Ash-Shamayatayn” districts, located in the provinces of Taiz and Lahej governorates in southwestern and southern Yemen, with their acts of aggression.

MNA/TSN 3745658