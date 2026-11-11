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Nov 11, 2026, 9:23 AM

Saudis launch heavy airstrikes on border villages in Saada

Saudis launch heavy airstrikes on border villages in Saada

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – The border villages in Saada province, Yemen, came under heavy airstrikes of artillery of the Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Various areas in the border district of (Shada) Shada’a in Yemen’s Saada province were subjected to artillery attacks by the Saudi regime, Al-Masirah reported.

According to this report, residential villages in the "Al-Thabit" area, located in the border district of "Qatabir," also came under the heavy airstrikes of Saudi regime.

Early on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s fighter jets also targeted “Al Maqatirah” and Ash-Shamayatayn” districts, located in the provinces of Taiz and Lahej governorates in southwestern and southern Yemen, with their acts of aggression.

MNA/TSN 3745658

News ID 249324
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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