Improving the two countries' transport capacities and resolving problems related to the entry and exit of goods were among the main subjects discussed during the visit, the roads minister emphasized.

The difficulties faced by drivers and the movement of truckers from both countries were also examined, along with practical measures to ease their travel, she said.

Facilitating the movement of goods in the rail and road sectors was another point of agreement, Sadegh added, noting that follow-up on these measures could help expand trade between the two countries.

Emphasizing the importance of reviving and developing regional corridors, Sadegh said that in her meeting with Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, it was decided to form a joint committee to examine and pursue the issue, so that corridor connections between Iran, Uzbekistan and other countries in the region can be restored and strengthened.

She described increasing transit capacity as a shared priority for both sides, and said that in addition to rail and road cooperation, the visit also covered increasing the number of flights and developing air links.

Sadegh expressed hope that the agreements reached would pave the way for broader cooperation and mutual benefits for the two nations.

Uzbekistan is one of only two doubly landlocked countries in the world, requiring transit through at least two states to reach open sea.

Iran offers a direct overland route south to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, positioning it as a natural transit partner for Central Asian cargo.

MNA/ 493173