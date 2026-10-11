Tehran, Ashgabat stress broadening rail, road cooperation

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh made the remarks in her two-day visit to the Republic of Turkmenistan, highlighting that the transport officials of the two countries have rolled their sleeves up to follow up the previously inked agreements seriously.

She noted that progress had been made in rail transport cooperation, particularly at border terminals, adding that the new road project would help facilitate the movement of Iranian truck drivers.

A competent Iranian company will undertake the construction work on Turkmen territory, she added.

Sadegh also said that the two sides discussed energy cooperation and regional transport initiatives involving Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Russia, expressing hope that continued talks would lead to stronger economic and transit ties.

MNA