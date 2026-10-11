  1. Economy
Oct 11, 2026, 11:06 AM

Tehran, Ashgabat stress broadening rail, road cooperation

Tehran, Ashgabat stress broadening rail, road cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Officials from Iran and the Republic of Turkmenistan have emphasized to expand and enhance cooperation in the fields of roads and rail, the Iranian minister of roads and urban development announced.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh made the remarks in her two-day visit to the Republic of Turkmenistan, highlighting that the transport officials of the two countries have rolled their sleeves up to follow up the previously inked agreements seriously.

She noted that progress had been made in rail transport cooperation, particularly at border terminals, adding that the new road project would help facilitate the movement of Iranian truck drivers.

A competent Iranian company will undertake the construction work on Turkmen territory, she added.

Sadegh also said that the two sides discussed energy cooperation and regional transport initiatives involving Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Russia, expressing hope that continued talks would lead to stronger economic and transit ties.

MNA

News ID 248484

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