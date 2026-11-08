Three oil tankers exploded and caught fire early this morning while attempting to navigate an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz with US military support, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky, the Public Relations Office of IRGC Navy stated.

The tankers had switched off their navigation and identification systems.

Iran’s set regulations for the Strait of Hormuz have repeatedly been declared to all vessels and disobedience of vessels to comply with these regulations or their cooperation with the US military to pass unauthorized routes through the Strait will inevitably lead to unpleasant fate.

MNA