Iran firmly control Strait of Hormuz: IRGC dep. cmdr.

Remarking on Tuesday, Major General Mostafa Izadi said the armed forces, including the IRGC, the Army, and the Law Enforcement Force, were “vigorously carrying out their duties and assigned missions across various operational domains.”

“The forces are fully prepared and deployed on [the country’s southern] islands and in various [other] areas of the south, and they are continuing to carry out their missions with strength and resolve,” he added.

The IRGC deputy commander specifically addressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway remained “firmly and forcefully” under the control of the Iranian servicemen and added that this situation would continue.

Iran closed the chokepoint following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the country on February 28.

The Islamic Republic and the United States agreed on a 60-day reopening period as part of a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June.

Iran took measures to ensure safe and legal transit through the chokepoint in keeping with the understanding, but American violations forced the country to reestablish the closure.

Tehran has conditioned reopening of the waterway on realization of a number of prerequisites, including the complete lifting of the illegal US naval and economic blockade against the Islamic Republic, durable cessation of aggression on all fronts, including Lebanon, and clarification of the situation concerning the blockade of Yemen.

MNA