  1. Politics
Oct 21, 2026, 10:05 AM

IRGC dep. commander:

Iran Armed Forces have op.-intelligence superiority in Hormuz

Iran Armed Forces have op.-intelligence superiority in Hormuz

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mostafa Izadi has said that IRGC Navy and Aerospace Forces have operational and intelligence superiority over the strategic Hormuz Strait.

Speaking in a gathering of people in the central city of Khomein late on Tuesday, he emphasized that Iranian Armed Forces control the battlefield in the Strait of Hormuz which will continue for as long as the Islamic Republic desires.

Pointing out that enemies of the country are seeking to sow seeds of discord and push people away from the scene, General Izadi underlined that people’s presence and support for the country are key to safeguarding achievements and thwarting the enemies’ plots.

During the 12-day war and also 40-day war [Ramadan War] imposed against the country, the enemy brought all its capabilities to the battlefield, but Iran’s Armed Forces and the people present gave it a firm and unforgettable response, and Iran has emerged victorious, Major General Izadi noted.

MNA

News ID 248784
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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