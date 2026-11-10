Iran's delegation in Vienna said in a statement on Monday that it is admirable that the phrase "strongly condemns" can clearly be used by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, but asked why it is not applied consistently in all situations.

The mission pointed to an image of Grossi condemning the killing of a worker at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and said that when U.S. and Israeli bombs struck Iran's peaceful and protected nuclear facilities, an event unprecedented in the agency's history, or when Iranian nuclear scientists were assassinated, those actions were never condemned. In those situations, the director general apparently considered condemnation outside his "scope" and "work."

The statement said selective outrage is not one of the pillars of nuclear safety and safeguards, but rather one of the pillars of resume-building and career advancement.

It said institutional and organizational responsibility is not optional, and professionalism requires consistent and stable commitment and performance.

MNA