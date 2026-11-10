The Islamic Resistance in Iraq reported widespread violations of the country's airspace by several U.S. military aircraft operating from Jordan's Al-Zarqa base.

According to the group's daily monitoring reports, 10 U.S. military aircraft violated Iraqi airspace over the past day.

A total of seven MQ-9 drones were detected over Anbar, Baghdad, Nineveh and Kirkuk provinces.

In addition to the drones, surveillance radars tracked a KC-135 refueling tanker and a C-130 transport aircraft over Anbar province.

MNA