General Ali Belali cited the Hormoz missile as an example, noting that such advances demonstrate Iran's growing ability to develop weapons independently rather than replicate existing technologies.

Earlier on Nov. 08, he had said that the defense industry’s specialists are currently engaged in reverse engineering of equipment captured from the US enemy.

The reverse engineering of enemy’s captured equipment and technologies has been on the agenda since the era of the martyred IRGC Commander Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam, and this process continues up to the present time, he opined.

Numerous military equipment has been captured from the enemy, and are currently being examined and reverse-engineered by specialists and young professionals working in the country's defense industries, General Belali underlined.

MNA