Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stressed the importance of efforts to strengthen relations in various fields between Iran and Singapore, especially economic and commercial cooperation.

The remarks came in a meeting with Ahmad Saffari, Iran's ambassador to Singapore, ahead of his departure for his mission.

The new ambassador outlined his proposed plan for Tehran-Singapore bilateral relations and the use of existing capacities to expand cooperation in various areas.

Araghchi wished the new ambassador success and stressed the importance of strengthening relations, especially economic and commercial cooperation, and advised him to pay serious attention to Iranians residing in Singapore and provide them with proper consular services.

Before his appointment as Iran's ambassador to Singapore, Saffari was director of the transport and communications department at the Economic Cooperation Organization and a senior expert at the Foreign Ministry's administrative and financial deputy.

MNA