Chairman of Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce Khorshid Gazderazi expounded on the latest situation of the trade exchanges between the two countries, emphasizing that Iran’s exports to the neighboring Qatar were active within the past three and four months in a way that Iranian goods have been exported to the neighboring country.

He, who also is the chairman of Bushehr Chamber of Commerce, added that minerals, construction materials, fresh fruits and vegetables were of Iran’s main export products to Qatar.

Gazderazi pointed to the daily exports volume of products of this southern province, adding that between 70 and 75 refrigerated containers are exported to the Qatari destination daily, indicating that the trade exchanges between Tehran and Doha are ongoing.

A portion of Iran’s required goods have been provided from Qatar in the limited basis, he said, adding, “In some cases, some products, including vehicles and containerized consignments have been imported into the ports of Hormozgan and Bushehr provinces.”

Emphasizing the continued trade relations between Iran and Qatar, the chairman pointed out that Qatar is of the rare routes that Iran’s trade exchanges with that country are carried out directly and without agent.

The two countries have high potentials to broaden their trade and economic activities, he said, and called on responsible officials to remove trade barriers between Tehran and Doha in order to facilitate the relevant trade activities.

Gazderazi also emphasized the need to take advantage of the capacity of the trade exhibitions, adding, “Presence of Iranian companies in these prestigious events can help introduce the production capabilities of the country as well as development of the lucrative market of Iranian products.”

MNA/ 7005376