Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his talks in Washington with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on ways to advance negotiations between the United States and Iran were positive.

In a post on a social media account, the Qatari prime minister said the discussions covered the regional situation and ways to move the U.S.-Iran talks forward, and that he was grateful for positive discussions on reaching an agreement and establishing peace in the region.

Trump earlier described his call with the Qatari prime minister as excellent and said many issues related to the Islamic Republic of Iran were discussed.

In a statement on Truth Social and in remarks to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump claimed that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries prefer that the current situation remain in place. He said this means the continuation of what he called a massive naval blockade unprecedented in history and the continuation of the new "Iron Gate" operation, adding that the blockade will continue by land and by sea.

MNA