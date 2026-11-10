Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, said his forces are prepared to give an immediate, firm, powerful and more intense response to any level of threat.

He made the remarks on Monday at the 24th graduation ceremony of Imam Ali Officers' University, attended by a group of commanders and officials.

Jahanshahi said graduates should build on their specialized knowledge, sense of responsibility, discipline and organizational commitment to improve the combat and operational readiness of their units. He said the Ground Force is ready to confront any kind of threat, relying on smart combat readiness, human capital, effective weapons and equipment, spiritual strength and modern technology under the Leader's guidance.

At the ceremony, graduates recited their oath and received epaulets from the Ground Force commander, declaring readiness to begin service and commitment to protecting the country's independence, security and territorial integrity.

MNA