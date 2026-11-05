Iran mission in Vienna criticizes Grossi's double standard

Iran's permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna criticized International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday for a double standard toward Iran.

In a post on a social media platform, the mission said Grossi again expressed concern about Iran's stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium but remained silent about the unlawful bombing of Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards.

The mission said those acts of aggression also target the foundations of international law, the UN Charter, the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the IAEA Statute.

It said Grossi knows the IAEA has audited every gram of Iran's nuclear material, and that his own reports have never recorded a deviation of limit one gram. It also said the NPT sets no ceiling on enrichment levels and that no one has the authority to arbitrarily set a fabricated limit.

The mission asked why Grossi does not express concern about the accumulation of tons of weapons-grade nuclear material and plutonium around the world, including in non-nuclear-weapon states.

MNA