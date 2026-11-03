Iran won't bow to coercion or accept imposed demands

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Tuesday during separate meetings with the newly appointed ambassadors of Portugal, Switzerland, Türkiye and Nigeria, who presented their credentials in Tehran, according to Press.

Receiving Portuguese Ambassador Waltier Matias, Pezeshkian criticized misleading portrayals of Iran and its people in Western media, saying, “Many of the things published about Iran and our nation in Western media do not correspond to reality.”

The president also denounced state terrorism and the targeting of scientists, schoolchildren and political leaders in the region by the US and the Israeli regime.

“Those responsible for these actions claim to be fighting terrorism while committing such crimes. This is one of the bitter realities of today's world that we are facing,” he said.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran seeks peace, stability and a constructive role in regional and international affairs, but would not submit to coercion.

“We will not yield to force, and we will defend our rights within the framework of international laws and regulations. No country can impose any demands on the Iranian nation outside this framework,” he said.

He added that relations among countries based on rights, justice and fairness would prevent wars.

In his meeting with Swiss Ambassador Georg Steiner, Pezeshkian praised Switzerland's positions on international issues, particularly humanitarian affairs and support for global peace.

“Switzerland's positions in these areas are worthy of respect, and we hope that, by making use of the existing capacities, the ground will be prepared for expanding relations and joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields,” he said.

The president also expressed hope that Steiner would gain a deeper understanding of Iranian society during his diplomatic mission, including the country's rich history, culture and civilization.

He said the ambassador could help explain the realities of Iran and reflect them in international forums, while countering false propaganda and unrealistic portrayals of the country.

In his meeting with Turkish Ambassador Ahmed Aydin Dogan, Pezeshkian highlighted the friendly and historic ties between Iran and Türkiye.

“Iran and Türkiye have close and brotherly relations, which are fortunately expanding day by day. The Islamic Republic of Iran's approach toward Türkiye and other neighboring countries is based on brotherhood and mutual respect,” he said.

He noted that the two nations shared extensive cultural, religious and even ethnic ties.

Turning to regional developments, Pezeshkian said, “Today, the Israeli regime is pursuing its objectives by committing crimes and genocide and seeking to create division and rifts among Islamic countries. Its objectives are not directed at just one country but encompass all Islamic countries.”

He added that the regime continued its actions without fear, relying on support from the United States and certain European countries, while the international community had largely remained a spectator to its crimes.

Referring to the military aggression against Iran, the president said the aggressors had initially believed they could bring down the Islamic Republic through war and military action but had failed to achieve their objective.

“Now they are seeking to put the Iranian nation under pressure through economic measures. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses considerable capacities and capabilities, and such pressures cannot break the will of the Iranian nation,” he said.

Recalling his remarks at a four-way meeting of regional security officials, Pezeshkian again stressed the need for convergence and cooperation among Islamic countries.

“If the countries of the region stand alongside one another with understanding, unity and cohesion and help each other secure their common security and interests, the Israeli regime will not be able to achieve its objectives and intentions in the region,” he said..

In his meeting with Nigerian Ambassador Hamza Mohammad Slao, Pezeshkian expressed hope for stronger relations between Tehran and Abuja.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to make use of all available capacities to develop relations with Nigeria and welcomes any initiative or effort in this direction,” he said.

The president also stressed that countries genuinely seeking peace, stability and calm in the region must change their approach toward other nations.

MNA